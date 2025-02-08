Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Freedom had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 17.79%.

Freedom Stock Up 5.3 %

FRHC stock opened at $157.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.01. Freedom has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Azamat Yerdessov sold 7,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $876,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,996.84. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kairat Bakibayevich Akhmetov sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $662,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,126,916. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,271 shares of company stock worth $1,922,417 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

