FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,552 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after buying an additional 3,012,711 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $7,830,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,290,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,747,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,886,000 after purchasing an additional 356,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2,029.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 303,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 289,278 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,606.72. This trade represents a 49.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

