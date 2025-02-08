Generate Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Generate Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,075 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $6,741,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 647,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,661,000 after purchasing an additional 203,109 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target (up from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.79.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $623.54 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $228.07 and a 52-week high of $632.45. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $491.03 and a 200 day moving average of $412.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.