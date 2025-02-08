Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.790-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Genpact also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.520-3.590 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE:G traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,459. Genpact has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $606,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,926,218.40. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,675 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

