GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 319.4% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $107.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

