Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.20 and last traded at $86.71. Approximately 584,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,176,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.91.

The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 698.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 230.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

