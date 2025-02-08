Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,839 shares during the quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Energy Fuels by 84.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,360,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 904,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 632,713 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 785,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 309,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 285,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 126.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 230,259 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 18,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $134,586.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,981.06. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,387.20. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,115 shares of company stock worth $289,086. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UUUU opened at $5.19 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

