Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,827,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $193.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $164.34 and a one year high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.