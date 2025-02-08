Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Shares of CMG opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

