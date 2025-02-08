Gray Private Wealth LLC Has $28.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Gray Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 16.9% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $28,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,652,000 after buying an additional 52,616 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 790,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,807,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 685,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,618,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $331.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.98 and a fifty-two week high of $336.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.