Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10. Insmed has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $82.04.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 33,055 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $2,674,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,168,487.70. The trade was a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,885,606.40. This trade represents a 4.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 401,030 shares of company stock worth $30,993,629. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Insmed by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

