Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.09 ($2.95) and traded as low as GBX 230.95 ($2.87). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 238.88 ($2.96), with a volume of 10,500 shares trading hands.

Hansa Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £97.60 million, a PE ratio of 321.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a current ratio of 13.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 238.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.99.

Hansa Investment (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hansa Investment had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 94.70%.

Hansa Investment Announces Dividend

About Hansa Investment

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is presently 394.74%.

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

