Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.09 ($2.95) and traded as low as GBX 230.95 ($2.87). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 238.88 ($2.96), with a volume of 10,500 shares trading hands.
Hansa Investment Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £97.60 million, a PE ratio of 321.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a current ratio of 13.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 238.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.99.
Hansa Investment (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hansa Investment had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 94.70%.
Hansa Investment Announces Dividend
About Hansa Investment
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
