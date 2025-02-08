Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.05 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 49.62 ($0.62). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 48.80 ($0.61), with a volume of 49,203 shares traded.

Hansard Global Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.09. The stock has a market cap of £67.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Hansard Global Company Profile

With over 30 years’ of history in international financial services markets, the Hansard name has long prevailed as a steady & constant presence within the industry. Synonymous with the development of innovative products that are designed for affluent international investors, institutions and wealth-management groups, Hansard’s products are exclusively available through the distribution of independent financial advisers.

