Harley-Davidson Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and 2025 OutlookHarley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) recently shared its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, alongside its outlook for 2025. The comp

About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.
