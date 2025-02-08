HashiCorp Announces Underwriting Agreement for $500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has recently disclosed details concerning a significant financial undertaking. On February 5, 2025, Healthpeak OP, LLC, Healthpeak Properties, Inc., DOC DR Holdco, LLC, and DOC DR, LLC finalized an underwriting agreement with underwriters for the sale of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2035, as per a Form 8-K filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The underwriting agreement contains customary representations, warranties, covenants, and conditions, with Healthpeak OP, Healthpeak Properties, DOC Holdco, and DOC LLC agreeing to indemnify the Underwriters against certain liabilities that may arise from the Offering. The anticipated net proceeds from this offering are estimated to be approximately $493.2 million, following the deduction of underwriting discount and related expenses.

Healthpeak OP intends to utilize the net proceeds from the offering for multiple corporate purposes, including repaying borrowings under its commercial paper program, potential debt repayments or repurchases, working capital, acquisitions, development and redevelopment activities, as well as capital expenditures. Until allocation for these purposes, the proceeds may be initially invested in short-term securities.

The closing of this offering is expected to occur on February 14, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

The summary of the Underwriting Agreement terms in the recent filing is available for public review. It is essential to note that neither the press release nor the Form 8-K filing constitutes an offer to sell, solicitation to buy securities, or a guarantee of sale in any jurisdiction where it may be deemed unlawful.

Furthermore, the press release announcing the pricing of this Offering is available for reference alongside the original filing made to the SEC.

The offering is orchestrated through a joint effort of financial institutions acting as joint book-running managers, including Wells Fargo Securities, BNP PARIBAS, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, and TD Securities. These entities are facilitating the offering in compliance with an effective shelf registration statement and related prospectus on file with the SEC.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc., a reputable REIT and S&P 500 company focused on healthcare-related real estate, is driving this initiative. Potential investors seeking further information on the offering can refer to the available prospectus and related material.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Healthpeak urges caution in reliance on such statements, noting that actual results may deviate materially from projections due to various factors.

For further details, investors can reach out to Andrew Johns, CFA, Senior Vice President – Investor Relations at 720-428-5400.

