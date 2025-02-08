H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.

HEES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 89,128 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $2,793,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 36,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average is $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $90.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

