H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.
HEES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:HEES opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average is $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $90.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.
