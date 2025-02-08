Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 98,201 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 423,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after buying an additional 109,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 75,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BND opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

