Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $1.91. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 651,612 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $264.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

