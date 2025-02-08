Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and traded as high as $55.13. Hitachi shares last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 334,768 shares traded.

Hitachi Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.52. Hitachi had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

