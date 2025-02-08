Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $1,752,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Honeywell International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.86.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.0 %

HON stock opened at $205.52 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.