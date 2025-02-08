Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $205.52 on Friday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.52 and its 200-day moving average is $215.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

