Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.02%. Honeywell International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.100-10.500 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

