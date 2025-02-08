Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $260.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $236.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HON. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.86.

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.52 on Friday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

