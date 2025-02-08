Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $252,060.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,740.02. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $125.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $133.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HURN. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

