Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $56,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $255.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.77 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

