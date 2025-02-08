IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,814.16 ($22.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,976 ($24.51). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,939 ($24.05), with a volume of 712,909 shares changing hands.

IMI Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,875.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,815.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,973.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33.

Insider Transactions at IMI

In related news, insider Jackie Callaway bought 857 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,750 ($21.71) per share, with a total value of £14,997.50 ($18,605.01). Insiders bought 878 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,809 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

