ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 23.8% Higher – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares were up 23.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.83 ($0.06). Approximately 16,731,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 21,725,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

ImmuPharma Trading Up 23.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of £20.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.00 and a beta of 1.53.

About ImmuPharma

(Get Free Report)

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.