Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – February 08th

Tesla, Broadcom, Cloudflare, International Paper, Monolithic Power Systems, Micron Technology, and Honeywell International are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the manufacturing, production, and distribution of goods and services related to industrial sectors such as construction, machinery, aerospace, defense, and transportation. These companies typically generate revenue through the sale of equipment, materials, and services used in various industries and may be sensitive to changes in economic conditions and market demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $12.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.62. 69,251,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.87. 22,084,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,073,216. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Cloudflare stock traded up $25.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.88. 15,069,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,727. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of -758.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

International Paper (IP)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

NYSE IP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. 42,832,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,581,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $59.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $720.25. 2,551,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $618.61 and a 200 day moving average of $754.90.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,567,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,381,818. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.15.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

HON stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.52. 6,694,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,731. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.11. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

