Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,507 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,072,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.4% of Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $603.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $493.07 and a 1-year high of $613.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $600.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

