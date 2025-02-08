Insider Buying: American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Buys 1,469 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $15,365.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 957,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,719.82. The trade was a 0.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Price Performance

American Strategic Investment stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.62). The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 334.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Featured Articles

