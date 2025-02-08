Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Sells $124,182.40 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BR opened at $240.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $242.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

