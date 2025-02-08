Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Insider Sells $661,690.86 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total value of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,166.90. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $354.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $224.18 and a twelve month high of $393.40. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.