Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells 9,975 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 9,975 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.00, for a total value of $9,984,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,950. This represents a 43.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

NFLX opened at $1,013.93 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,027.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $914.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $787.62. The stock has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 710 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Warburton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

