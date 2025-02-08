Insider Selling: Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 962,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,152,625. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ryan Fukushima also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $792,200.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Ryan Fukushima sold 3,500 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $140,805.00.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Ryan Fukushima sold 120,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $5,101,200.00.
TEM stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 73,132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth $3,757,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
