Insider Selling: Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 962,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,152,625. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Fukushima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $792,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Ryan Fukushima sold 3,500 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $140,805.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Ryan Fukushima sold 120,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $5,101,200.00.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

TEM stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 73,132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth $3,757,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

