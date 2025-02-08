Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells 420,711 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 420,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $1,098,055.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at $654,995.16. This trade represents a 62.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 479,861 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $1,103,680.30.

On Friday, January 31st, Patricia Nakache sold 137,076 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $304,308.72.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Patricia Nakache sold 34,798 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $76,207.62.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Patricia Nakache sold 107,911 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $226,613.10.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patricia Nakache sold 167,031 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $377,490.06.

On Thursday, January 16th, Patricia Nakache sold 195,337 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $441,461.62.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Patricia Nakache sold 625,498 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,219,721.10.

On Monday, December 9th, Patricia Nakache sold 41,676 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $73,766.52.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Patricia Nakache sold 4,600 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $8,142.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Patricia Nakache sold 54,801 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $97,545.78.

ThredUp Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 84.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ThredUp by 278.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 76,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

