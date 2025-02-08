Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sells $2,296,751.00 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 28,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $2,296,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,580,435.40. This represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sara Bonstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $67,925.52.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Sara Bonstein sold 3,470 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $227,979.00.

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $810,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Insmed by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 71.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

