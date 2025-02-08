InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) CTO Sells $129,500.00 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $129,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,260. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajesh Pankaj also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InterDigital alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $142,891.00.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $204.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.86. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.33 and a 12-month high of $213.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 504.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 14,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on InterDigital

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.