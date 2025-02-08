Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Inuvo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Inuvo Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.91. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. On average, analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Inuvo worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

