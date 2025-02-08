Invesco Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 340.81 ($4.23) and traded as high as GBX 352 ($4.37). Invesco Asia Trust shares last traded at GBX 346 ($4.29), with a volume of 595,750 shares trading hands.

Invesco Asia Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 341.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 333.53. The stock has a market cap of £225.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,350.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco Asia Trust (LON:IAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Invesco Asia Trust had a net margin of 56.35% and a return on equity of 2.30%.

Invesco Asia Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Asia Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Invesco Asia Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,750.00%.

Managed by Ian Hargreaves and Fiona Yang, the Company’s objective is to provide long-term capital growth and income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Asian and Australasian companies. The Company aims to achieve growth in its Net Asset Value (NAV) in excess of the Benchmark Index, the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index (total return, net of withholding tax, in sterling terms).

