Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,566,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,646,000 after acquiring an additional 73,093 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,566 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,008 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 885,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 421,042 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $75.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

