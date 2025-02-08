Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Iradimed Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Iradimed stock opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.82. Iradimed has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $63.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Iradimed
In other Iradimed news, CFO John Glenn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $135,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,470.94. This represents a 36.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iradimed
About Iradimed
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Iradimed
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.