iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,108,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,620,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,140 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

SGOV opened at $100.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

