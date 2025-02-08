iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 159.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,595 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,337 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,670 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,337,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

