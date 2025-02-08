iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,638 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 5.0% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $34,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.28 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

