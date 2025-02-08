iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 14.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $603.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $493.07 and a one year high of $613.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

