iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 697,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,632 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.1% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $80,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after buying an additional 1,528,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,945,000 after acquiring an additional 823,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

