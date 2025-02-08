iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 17.5% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.46 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

