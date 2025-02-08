iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Decreased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,364 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $131.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

