iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 882,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 410% from the previous session’s volume of 173,209 shares.The stock last traded at $30.38 and had previously closed at $30.15.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 885.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.