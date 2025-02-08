iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Stock Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.96 and traded as low as $73.26. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $73.30, with a volume of 365,647 shares trading hands.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
