iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Stock Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.96 and traded as low as $73.26. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $73.30, with a volume of 365,647 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,982,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,454,000 after acquiring an additional 804,213 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,557,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 51,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

